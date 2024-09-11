Newcastle United monitoring attacker with an incredible 38 goal contributions in 40 games

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing another rising star from Norway as part of their long-term investment in young talent.

Following the success of Yankuba Minteh, the Magpies have now set their sights on FC Nordsjaelland’s 18-year-old winger, Sindre Walle Egeli, according to HITC.

Egeli has been making a name for himself in the Danish Superliga, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Brentford, and Brighton.

The talented winger is under contract until 2028 and has earned comparisons to fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland by the local outlets due to his prolific goal-scoring record at the youth level.

This season, Egeli has scored three goals and provided one assist in seven appearances, further solidifying his reputation as one of Denmark’s most promising talents.

Remarkable goal-scoring record

Egeli’s potential is highlighted by his remarkable goal-scoring record for Norway at various youth levels. He has netted 32 goals in 35 appearances from U15 to U21 levels. Across all competitions and levels, he has recorded an impressive 38 goal contributions (30 goals and 8 assists) in just 40 appearances. [Transfermarkt]

His attacking flair and technical abilities make him a prime candidate for Premier League clubs looking to bolster their squads with young talent.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Egeli comes after the successful signing of Yankuba Minteh for €8 million last summer.

Minteh was later sold to Brighton for €35 million, showcasing the Magpies’ successful strategy of signing and developing young players for both their own squad depth and potential future profits.

Egeli’s move to St. James’ Park could be a smart investment for Newcastle, as the club continues to prioritise young talent as part of their long-term squad-building approach.

With Egeli’s potential, his signing could further cement Newcastle’s rise in both the Premier League and European football, as they seek to strengthen their youth pipeline.