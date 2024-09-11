Newcastle United take Adrien Rabiot decision after talks with free agent midfielder

Newcastle United, along with fellow Premier League club Manchester United, have shown interest in signing free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The French midfielder became a free agent this summer after leaving Serie A giants Juventus following the expiry of his contract.

The midfielder is exploring his options at the moment with interest from Premier League, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in his services.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have been put off by the demands made by the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder.

The Magpies are exploring the free agent market to strengthen their squad after an underwhelming summer transfer window.

It has been a huge failure for the Magpies as they failed to address most of their issues in the transfer market this summer.

With Rabiot’s agent working hard to find a new club for him, the Toon Army explored the opportunity to sign the player.

However, both Newcastle and Manchester United have been unimpressed with the salary and the contract demands made by the midfielder.

For any deal to go through, as per the report, the midfielder will have to reduce his demands.

Both Newcastle and Man United are eyeing an extra midfielder in their squad to cope with the number of matches they will play this season.

Newcastle United want Adrien Rabiot to add depth to midfield

Injuries have been common for both of them in the last few seasons and the addition of Rabiot will add depth in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman, who was part of the national team’s squad for Euro 2024, will have to settle for a lower salary if he wants to play in the Premier League.

Rabiot has the experience to play at the top level, having won titles with both the clubs in France and Italy.

His strengths include his passing ability and his ability to link up with his teammates.