Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen on the Nordsjaelland winger Sindre Walle Egali.

The Norwegian is highly rated across Europe and the number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him. According to a report from HITC, the likes of Newcastle and West Ham have scouted the player in action recently, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

The 18-year-old has been likened to Arjen Robben because of the stylistic similarities and he could develop into a top-quality attacker in the near future. The teenage winger plays on the right side of the attack and he is an expert when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations.

Newcastle and West Ham could use attacking depth

Newcastle could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. However, he might not be ready for the Premier League yet. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make a move for him in the near future. They could certainly nurture him into an important first team player with time.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the 18-year-old and he will certainly be tempted to join a club like Newcastle. They have an ambitious project and the resources to sign the best players. They could be pushing for major trophies in the coming seasons and any player would want to be a part of their project.

Similarly, West Ham have an ambitious project as well. They have brought a number of quality players this summer and they have a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui in charge. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to make a move for the 18-year-old winger.