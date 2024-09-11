Martin Odegaard injury: Doctor provides latest update on Arsenal captain

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury away on international duty with Norway.

The Gunners are set to face rivals Tottenham in the North London derby and the midfielder is doubtful to feature in Arsenal’s biggest match of the season so far.

Odegaard has been the pillar of the Arsenal midfield in the last two seasons, with the Norwegian being the creative force of the team and leading them to two consecutive title challenges.

After his injury for Norway, it looked like the midielder will be out for a long time but an update from a doctor has provided the fans some positive news.

Dr Rajpal Brar, who is a doctor in physical therapy, wrote on X:

“Latest on Odegaard. Using lofstrand crutches here to reduce weight bearing load but not in a protective boot but also not in a normal shoe (poss due to swelling). Looks to have gone up the stairs without the crutches. Hard to determine clear severity early on but hopefully will get more info soon”

Latest on Odegaard. Using lofstrand crutches here to reduce weight bearing load but not in a protective boot but also not in a normal shoe (poss due to swelling). Looks to have gone up the stairs without the crutches. Hard to determine clear severity early on but hopefully will… https://t.co/GhJn5gEINn — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) September 10, 2024

The doctor has suggested that Odegaard has swelling on his foot and at this stage, it is difficult to determine the severity of his injury.

It is a huge blow for the Gunners though, who will be without their other two midfielders in the North London derby.

Arsenal will be without key players against Tottenham

Declan Rice is suspended after getting a red card in the previous match against Brighton, while new signing Mikel Merino, who is yet to feature for the club, is out of action for weeks with a shoulder injury suffered in training.

With two wins and one draw in their first three matches, the Gunners have started the season impressively.

However, with a trip to Tottenham Stadium and the Etihad Stadium coming soon, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to have his best team at his disposal soon.