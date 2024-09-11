Player Tottenham sold in summer now has £50m release clause

Tottenham were active in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

They managed to sign five players after spending £124m, with prominent names like Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray arriving at the club.

The club have backed manager Ange Postecoglou by providing him the funds for new signings and by allowing him to offload players who are surplus to requirements.

Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso and many others left the club this summer in a major overhaul of the squad.

Surprisingly though, Lo Celso, who left the club for a fee of around £8.4m, now has a release clause of £50m, according to ABC Sevilla, via TBR Football.

The midfielder, who was not in the manager’s plans at the Tottenham Stadium, joined La Liga side Real Betis this summer.

The Spanish side have added a massive release clause in the contract of the player in order to stop him from joining the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder is likely to receive interest from the Middle East and the La Liga side are in no mood to let him leave the club any time soon.

Lo Celso will be hoping to regain his form at Betis after a failed move to Tottenham, which included several loan spells away from the club.