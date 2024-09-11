Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnoto has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Italian clubs Parma and Genoa are reportedly keen on the 20-year-old Italian attacker and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. He has established himself as a key player for Leeds and the Championship outfit will not want to lose him any time soon. They will look to push for promotion to the Premier League this season and losing a key attacker in the coming months would be a devastating blow.

The transfer window in Italy and England is closed for the summer and the two clubs will have to try their luck in January.

Meanwhile, the attacker has a long-term contract at Leeds and they are under no pressure to cash in on the player. Carlton Palmer feels that the two Italian clubs will have to pay well over the odds in order to convince the Championship side.

“Leeds are in a very, very strong position. He’s signed a new contract until 2028. So, the Serie A duo will have to come up with an awful lot of money for Daniel Farke to part company with Willy Gnonto,” he said to Football League World. “It’s always a worry when these types of rumours start swirling, we know there’s going to be plenty of interest in Gnonto, but he will be hoping to play with Leeds back in the Premier League next season. “It’s important that they keep hold of him. It shows Gnonto’s commitment to the club, and Leeds United’s to him, so I don’t think it’s a major concern unless these clubs are prepared to break the bank to get him.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Leeds must keep their best players if they are serious about securing promotion this season. Gnonto could be a difference maker for them this season.

The attacker is still only 20 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player for Leeds United in the near future.