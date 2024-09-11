Real Madrid forced to temporarily close down their stadium

Real Madrid have been forced to temporarily close their Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano due to a severe fungus problem affecting the pitch.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, the fungus has damaged the playing surface to the point where it is no longer fit for matches.

The club will now have to initiate an extensive treatment process to restore the pitch. This maintenance requires the Di Stefano stadium to be off-limits for the time being, preventing any further use until the situation is fully resolved.

In the meantime, Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team, will play their next match on Field 7 within the Valdebebas training complex, another facility at the club’s extensive headquarters.

Key role of Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

The Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, situated at the heart of Real Madrid’s training facilities in Valdebebas, serves as the home ground for Castilla. Named after legendary forward Alfredo Di Stefano, it has a capacity of around 6,000 and features modern infrastructure.

The stadium rose to prominence in 2020 when Real Madrid’s first team temporarily played there during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Santiago Bernabéu underwent renovations. It has since remained a vital part of the club’s football development, supporting the progression of young talent within the Real Madrid system.