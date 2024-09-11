Fabrizio Romano issues Liverpool transfer update about 23-year-old attacker

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo for a long time.

Citing unnamed reports in Spain, TEAMtalk has reported that the Premier League giants are interested in a move for the Brazilian attacker.

It was widely believed that Rodrygo will become a victim at Santiago Bernabeu after the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick over the summer.

However, nothing of that sort has happened and the 23-year-old has featured in all the La Liga matches this season, scoring one goal and assisting another for the Spanish champions.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Brazilian has not intention of leaving Los Blancos.

Romano mentioned on his Youtube channel that Rodrygo is fully committed to Real Madrid and he wants to continue representing them.

“We spent the whole summer with mentions of Rodrygo for Manchester City, with mentions of Rodrygo for Premier League football, maybe Saudi, many different stories,” Romano said.

“But Rodrygo always and only wanted to stay at Real Madrid.”

Romano added: “Rodrygo confirmed again, ‘I want to win all titles and I want to help Madrid again with this shirt.’ He loves Madrid. He believes Real Madrid is the best club in the world.”

Liverpool’s interest in him makes complete sense though, as they are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has entered the final year of his contract at the club and following the impressive victory against Manchester United, he claimed that it is his last year at the club.

Liverpool have one eye on replacing Mo Salah

Interest from Saudi Arabia has increased in his services and sooner or later, that move is likely to happen for the Liverpool star.

Replacing him will not be easy as Salah is still one of the best players in the world in his position and his output for the Reds will be difficult to match.

The Merseyside club signed Federico Chiesa this summer and it remains to be seen if he is good enough to perform at the highest level for the Reds.

Liverpool will now have to turn their attention to other attacking targets after Romano’s update about Rodrygo.