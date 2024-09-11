“You cannot say that” – Cristiano Ronaldo reignites feud with Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Erik ten Hag once again after their very public spat that led to the Portugal international leaving Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, had two spells at Man Utd, but his second one did not end happily as he had his contract terminated after speaking out against Ten Hag in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Now the 39-year-old has once again taken aim at Ten Hag during a chat with Rio Ferdinand, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon.

See below as Ronaldo has slammed Ten Hag as basically not being suitable for United manager due to his attitude of playing down the club’s hopes of challenging for competitions like the Premier League and the Champions League…

? Cristiano Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag: “Man United manager… you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the Premier League or Champions League”. “You’ve to say like: maybe we’ve not the potential but we're going to try. You have to try!”, told @FiveUk. pic.twitter.com/viGKnXJ6oH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2024

Ronaldo fell out of favour towards the end of his time with MUFC as Ten Hag looked to be building something quite different at the club, with a style of play that perhaps requires more pressing and running than the ageing Ronaldo is able to do at this stage of his career.

At the same time, though, the veteran forward remains one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen, and one has to wonder if Ten Hag could perhaps have done more to fit him into his plans.

In the end, it just wasn’t to be, but it seems there’s still some bad blood there as Ronaldo has aimed this latest swipe at the Dutch tactician.

In fairness, Ronaldo will be far from the only one not too impressed with how Ten Hag has done at United, as he’s into his third season in Manchester now, with barely any sign of improvements, even if the former Ajax manager can point to winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.