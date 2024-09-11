£5million star set for swift Crystal Palace return after exit

After drawing their last game against Chelsea, Crystal Palace will be hoping to get three points against Leicester City.

The Eagles face the Foxes next in the Premier League, with Palace sitting in 16th place and Leicester City in 15th.

Both the teams have one point from their first three games of the season and the managers will be hoping to change that in their next match.

Palace will be welcoming back Jordan Ayew, who left the club this summer to join Steve Cooper’s Leicester side in a £5million move, according to London World.

Ayew was at Selhurst Park for six years and made over 200 appearances for the club, displaying his hard working attitude and gave his 100% whenever he represented the club.

The attacker is in line to start at the weekend against his former club but Oliver Glasner will be hoping to keep him quiet.

Meanwhile, Glasner will be hoping to introduce summer signing Eddie Nketiah against Leicester City at the weekend.

The striker joined the club from Arsenal and has the potential to become a hit at Selhurst Park.

His goal scoring ability can be a useful asset for the Eagles this season and along with Jean-Philippe Mateta, he can solve the club’s goal scoring issues following the departure of Michael Olise.