Teddy Sheringham has revealed he’s worried Dominic Solanke isn’t the final piece of the Tottenham puzzle ahead of Sunday’s north London derby.

Spurs signed Solanke this summer from Bournemouth in a big money deal worth £65m, but the striker has missed two of the first three Premier League games of the season with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old started against Leicester but hasn’t featured against Everton or Newcastle, with it unclear whether he will be fit to feature against rivals Arsenal.

Sheringham concerned Solanke isn’t the final piece

Spurs will be hoping Solanke, who scored 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries last season is fit to lead the line against Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping Solanke is the final piece of the jigsaw for his team, but former Spurs striker Sheringham isn’t convinced he is.

“I like Dominic Solanke [but] I don’t know whether he’s the final piece,” he told Ladbrokes.

“Being that number nine in and around the six-yard box who is going to tap in loads this season, only time will tell on that front.

“But I like the fact that they’ve gone out and bought a big centre-forward to come in and score goals, they’ve obviously identified that that’s where the problem was.

“It’s just a shame that he’s missed out on the last two games. He missed a couple of chances against Leicester.

“And I’m sure he’d have been on the end of one or two against Everton, and then you’re off and running and your confidence is high.

“At the moment, he hasn’t scored for the club, and the team have lost a couple of points already, which means there’s already pressure on him to come in and start scoring.

“I really hope he gets off and running quickly, because that relaxes you, your teammates, and your fans.

“I’m glad they’ve filled that position, though, and I’m really optimistic for Solanke.”

Spurs will be looking to return to winning ways against Arsenal having lost to Newcastle before the international break and they will certainly be boosted by the absence of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.