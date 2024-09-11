Tottenham have been doing well under manager Ange Postecoglou since he took charge of the club at the beginning of last season.

The former Celtic manager has added ambition to the Spurs side and his attacking style of play has excited the fans, something that was missing during the days of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Spurs have become a fearless team under Postecoglou and with the signings they have made this summer, they can go on to reach the next level this season.

However, former Tottenham defender Danny Rose has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino could be in charge of the club again in the future.

Pochettino managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019, making the north London team title challengers and taking them to the Champions League final.

Following his departure from Tottenham, the manager moved to Paris Saint-Germain and a short spell at Chelsea followed last season.

Pochettino is now in charge of the USA national team and he is expected to lead them to the next World Cup.

“I definitely thought that pre-Chelsea, [Mauricio] Pochettino could return to Tottenham,” Rose said on In The Zone podcast, as quoted by Football.London.

“I don’t think that him going to Chelsea for a year hinders that happening again in the future. Although it’s another four years until the next World Cup and hopefully, he’s going to see it out with managing the USA.

“Of course, anything can happen in the next four years but before he went to Chelsea, I thought it was nailed on that he probably would have gone to Spurs before Ange. I still believe that he will return to Tottenham as manager one day.”

The door may always remain open for Pochettino to move back to Spurs, considering the brilliant work he did at the Premier League club.

Mauricio Pochettino took Tottenham to the next level

He not only developed an attractive style of play but also managed to develop the young players at the club.

With the help of clever recruitment decisions, he made Spurs one of the most feared teams in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has a long way to go to match the work done by the Argentinian but he is capable enough of replicating that.

Spurs would be hoping that their current manager can take the club back to the Champions League again after they missed out on it narrowly last season.