Tottenham have been trying to offload left-back Sergio Reguilon all summer.

Spurs failed in their decision to offload the Spanish defender from the club, who is no longer a part of manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The defender has failed to make an impact at the club since joining in a promising move.

Former Tottenham scout has stated that the player is in no rush to leave the club, with the opportunity to join the Turkish League still available to the player.

The transfer deadline in Turkey is 13th September, Friday, which means the defender has two days remaining to move if he is interested in the first place.

King told Tottenham News that the player will be happy to warm the bench at the club and collect a lucrative wage package.

“Reguilón still has another year left on his contract with the club,” King said.

“Therefore, why should he leave? This is where players and their agents can control a transfer.

“He doesn’t have to leave, but it would mean him missing a year of senior football. If he is wise, and his agent is wise, he is at an age where he will want to be playing regularly.

“However, he is on very big money at Tottenham and it depends on whether or not a Turkish club can match that. Why should he leave for less money? He holds the cards.”

The 27-year-old has a long career left but he is still preferring financial priority over the growth of his career.

He will not be used by the Spurs manager this season and he should have pushed for a move away from north London.

Tottenham will be hoping to get rid of the defender as soon as possible but they will have to wait till the January transfer window now.