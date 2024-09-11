Tottenham are showing keen interest in signing striker with an impressive 8 goals in 11 games

Tottenham Hotspur are actively pursuing Leeds United’s highly-rated young striker, Harry Gray, as part of their ongoing strategy to invest in emerging talents.

According to TBR Football, Spurs have expressed keen interest in signing Harry Gray, the younger brother of Archie, who made his own move to North London for a reported fee of £40 million.

Archie has already impressed since his arrival, and Tottenham are eager to maintain a positive relationship with Leeds United to facilitate Harry’s potential transfer.

Harry Gray, who has represented England at the U16 level, has garnered attention from multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

His standout performances in the U18 Premier League—scoring eight goals in 11 appearances last season—have positioned him as one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

Tottenham are hopeful that Harry will follow in his brother’s footsteps and make the move to North London.

With their emphasis on youth development, bringing in Harry would align with Spurs’ long-term vision of building a dynamic and successful squad through nurturing top-tier talent.

Tottenham continue to invest on emerging talents

Adding Harry Gray to their ranks would further solidify Tottenham’s ambitions of creating a strong foundation of young, skilled players.

The club has recently been focusing on investing in future stars, ensuring they have the resources and talent necessary to compete at the highest level in the coming years as well as the possibility of selling them for a profit in the future.

Over the last couple of transfer windows, they have signed several highly-rated youngsters, including Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Min-hyuk Yang, Ashley Phillips, Wilson Odobert, and Alejo Veliz to name a few.

Should the deal for Harry Gray go through, the young striker would be another significant addition to Spurs’ investment in future talent.