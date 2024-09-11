Tottenham dealt fresh injury blow as starter set to miss Arsenal clash

The current international break has seen several big-name stars pick up worrying injuries ahead of the Premier League returning this weekend and Tottenham are the latest club to be dealt with a fitness blow.

Ange Postecoglou already had several injury issues to deal with ahead of hosting Spurs’ North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday as Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison were all unable to play before club football took a break.

During the current international window, Tottenham have seen another one of their players added to the injury list as Yves Bissouma limped off during Mali’s win over Eswatini on Tuesday night.

The midfielder started the qualification match for the Africa Cup of Nations and scored the only goal of the game, however, he was forced off after 65 minutes with a knock, being replaced by Mamadou Sangare.

According to The Independent, the 28-year-old could now miss Tottenham’s match with Arsenal this weekend, leaving Postecoglou with a selection headache as the midfielder started in Spurs’ last two Premier League games.

Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma is not the only injury issue ahead of the North London Derby

Although Posetecoglou will be missing key players ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Arsenal, the Gunners have plenty of issues of their own.

Declan Rice will be absent due to suspension, while Mikel Arteta suffered a major blow this week as his captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury while away with Norway. New signing Riccardo Calafiori also came off with a fitness problem during Italy’s match with France.

Both North London clubs will be without key players for Sunday’s match but that shouldn’t dilute the entertainment of the affair as the derby has been one of the most fiercely contested games in recent years.