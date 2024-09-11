Rafael van der Vaart has slammed Erik ten Hag’s transfer business at Manchester United and revealed what he disliked most about it.

Ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford following an underwhelming campaign, which despite winning the FA Cup saw the Red Devils finish eighth in the league and finish bottom of their Champions League group.

The Dutchman was backed heavily in the market this summer with five summer signings which included the like of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee

Van der Vaart slams Ten Hag’s transfer policy

A pattern has emerged with the transfer business at United under Ten Hag with the former Ajax boss signing a number of Dutch players and players he’s managed previously.

In his two years in charge four Dutch players have been signed, two of which arrived this summer in Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt.

Five players Ten Hag used to manage whilst he was in charge at Ajax have joined him at Old Trafford in the two years he’s been in charge, with Van der Vaart who is known to be outspoken not a fan of the policy.

“Yes, it’s tough, I think, he’s been there a few years and really spent a lot of money for his own players, which I don’t really like,” he told The Sun.

“When you as a coach, you bring a lot of Dutch people in or players, I am not the biggest fan of that because when you lose a few times then the pressure is even higher, and the football is also not really getting better.

“I saw them against Liverpool, and that, of course, it’s a tough pill to swallow because it’s like the biggest game, like the North London Derby and you lose without a chance.

“Now he needs a lot of wins. Then he will survive but we will have to wait and see.”

After a summer in which United spoke to other managers Ten Hag needed to get off to a good start but the pressure is already mounting after two defeats in the first three games, including a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford and the Dutchman needs to turn the tide quickly otherwise his job could be in dange.