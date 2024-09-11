Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana admitted he “weighed up” a shock approach from Ligue 1 side Marseille this summer.

Fofana is now in his third season at Stamford Bridge having joined from Leicester City in a deal worth an initial £70m in 2022.

However, the Frenchman’s time at the club has been plagued by injury and he missed the entire of last season due to an ACL injury.

Fofana considered shock offer from Marseille

Fofana has now returned to full fitness and after getting much needed minutes under his belt in pre-season he has started all three of Chelsea’s Premier League games.

The 23-year-old has partnered Levi Colwill this season and the duo appear to be Enzo Maresca’s first choice pairing at this point.

However, in a shock revelation Fofana revealed he received an approach from Marseille this summer and admitted he did consider it.

“I had a call that really touched me,” he told Free Foot.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t considered it. It was Mehdi Benatia, from Olympique Marseille, the sporting director, it certainly touched me.

“I think everyone knows why and I had a thought. But at the moment, my objective is to succeed at Chelsea, to try and win games, to establish myself at my club.

“After that, Marseille, we’ll see one day. I still have a contract until 2029. We’ll see after that. I’ve never hidden anything.

“It’s my city, it’s my club, I’m a Marseille supporter. If it turns out to be the case, in a few years I’ll be at Marseille and if it turns out to be the case, I could spend my entire career at Chelsea. So we’ll see.”

It’s certainly not been a quiet international break at Chelsea following the falling out between Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and now Fofana openly saying he considered leaving the club this summer.

The Blues will no doubt be grateful to get back to on pitch matters after all the distractions off it during the break.