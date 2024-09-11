Chelsea star admits he considered shock approach from European club this summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana admitted he “weighed up” a shock approach from Ligue 1 side Marseille this summer.

Fofana is now in his third season at Stamford Bridge having joined from Leicester City in a deal worth an initial £70m in 2022.

However, the Frenchman’s time at the club has been plagued by injury and he missed the entire of last season due to an ACL injury.

Fofana considered shock offer from Marseille

Fofana has now returned to full fitness and after getting much needed minutes under his belt in pre-season he has started all three of Chelsea’s Premier League games.

The 23-year-old has partnered Levi Colwill this season and the duo appear to be Enzo Maresca’s first choice pairing at this point.

However, in a shock revelation Fofana revealed he received an approach from Marseille this summer and admitted he did consider it.

Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea.
Fofana admitted he received a shock approach from Marseille this summer.

“I had a call that really touched me,” he told Free Foot.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t considered it. It was Mehdi Benatia, from Olympique Marseille, the sporting director, it certainly touched me.

“I think everyone knows why and I had a thought. But at the moment, my objective is to succeed at Chelsea, to try and win games, to establish myself at my club.

“After that, Marseille, we’ll see one day. I still have a contract until 2029. We’ll see after that. I’ve never hidden anything.

More Stories / Latest News
Midfielder posts emotional farewell message on Instagram after agreeing to join Newcastle
Deal for unwanted Chelsea talent on the verge of collapsing due to late issues
Aston Villa ace details what Unai Emery has done to take his game to the next level

“It’s my city, it’s my club, I’m a Marseille supporter. If it turns out to be the case, in a few years I’ll be at Marseille and if it turns out to be the case, I could spend my entire career at Chelsea. So we’ll see.”

It’s certainly not been a quiet international break at Chelsea following the falling out between Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and now Fofana openly saying he considered leaving the club this summer.

The Blues will no doubt be grateful to get back to on pitch matters after all the distractions off it during the break.

More Stories Chelsea FC Olympique Marseille Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.