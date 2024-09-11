West Ham passed on the opportunity to sign Memphis Depay due to one player

West Ham United were reportedly keen on signing former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay during the summer transfer window but ultimately decided against making a move, largely due to the lucrative contract of their current striker Danny Ings.

The Hammers had an eventful summer transfer window, splashing out around €144 million on 14 new signings.

This included players like Max Kilman from Wolves, Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, and Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. The club also offloaded 14 players, generating approximately €44 million from sales.

Depay pursuit blocked due to Danny Ings

According to a report from GiveMeSport, West Ham had shown strong interest in Depay for much of the transfer window. However, the club’s plans to bolster their attack with the Dutchman were halted due to Ings’ substantial contract at the London Stadium.

The report explains that Ings’ wages made it financially unfeasible for West Ham to pursue the eye-catching Depay deal, leading the Dutch international to eventually join Brazilian side Corinthians.

Inconsistent start under Lopetegui

West Ham have had an up-and-down start to the 2024/25 Premier League season under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

They’ve won one and lost two of their opening matches, with their sole victory coming against Crystal Palace away. However, they suffered back-to-back home defeats to Aston Villa and Manchester City.

As they prepare to face Fulham this weekend, the Hammers will be hoping to find more consistency and get their campaign up and running.