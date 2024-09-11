West Ham weighing free agent signing after striker injury setback

West Ham United are reportedly considering signing a free agent to bolster their attack after new striker Niclas Fullkrug sustained an injury during international duty with Germany.

Fullkrug, who joined the Hammers this summer for £27 million from Borussia Dortmund, is expected to be sidelined for an unspecified period.

Fullkrug’s injury saw him miss Germany’s recent match against the Netherlands, with manager Julian Nagelsmann confirming that the striker will also be absent for West Ham’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Speaking on the nature of the injury, Nagelsmann explained (quotes via The Standard):

“Unfortunately, the area is a bit problematic because it’s the transition to the Achilles tendon at the bottom of the calf.”

“If something were to happen, it would be long-term. That’s why we’re not taking any risks. He will have to take a few days off. He will not be playing in the Premier League at the weekend.”

Fullkrug’s injury forces West Ham to explore options

The injury has left West Ham short of options in attack, prompting the club to explore the free-agent market for potential reinforcements.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham had been eyeing former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay as a possible solution.

However, the Dutch international recently joined Brazilian side Corinthians, with West Ham opting not to push further in their pursuit of the forward.

The Hammers were active in the summer transfer window, spending approximately €144 million on 14 signings. Their squad overhaul also included the departure of 14 players, bringing in close to €44 million from sales. (Transfermarkt)

Despite these efforts, the club may now be forced to delve into the free-agent pool to address the sudden injury crisis.

With Fullkrug’s absence a concern, West Ham’s search for a suitable attacking replacement could be a priority as they look to maintain momentum in the Premier League.