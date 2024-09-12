After tying Mikel Arteta down to a new deal Arsenal are now in discussions with one of their top stars over fresh terms according to reports.

It wasn’t the busiest of summers at the Emirates with the Gunners making four new additions to their squad in Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, Riccardo Calafiori and backup goalkeeper Neto.

Arteta’s men have made a good start to the season with seven points from their first three games, although they did drop two costly points against Brighton before the international break.

Arsenal in talks to extend Gabriel’s contract

The Gunners will be hoping the announcement of Arteta’s new deal will give the club a boost heading into Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.

Arteta’s new deal sees him locked in at the Emirates until 2027, with Arsenal believed to be keen to tie down other key players to new deals.

GIVEMESPORT have reported the club are in discussions with defender Gabriel Magalhaes over a new deal, with his current one thought to be worth in the region of £100,000 per week.

The report adds Arsenal remain in open conversation with the Brazilian and are determined to get him to commit his long term future to the Gunners, with GIVEMESPORT adding there is confidence he will sign.

The Brazil international, who is under contract until 2027 arrived at Arsenal from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2020 for around £27m and has made 171 appearances for the Gunners to date.

Gabriel has formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba in the heart of the Arsenal defence, which was the best in the Premier League last season.

Despite the increased competition following the arrival of Calafiori the 26-year-old still remains central to Arteta’s plans.

Gabriel has started all three of Arsenal’s league games this season and is once again set to feature in the heart of the defence against rivals Tottenham this weekend.