Arsenal ready to offer Gabriel Jesus plus cash to sign striker who won league last season

Arsenal failed to a sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, something that surprised a lot of fans.

The Gunners managed to sign a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a defender this summer but their attack remains the same.

Mikel Arteta has shown faith in Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard to guide his team to the Premier League title against a star studded Manchester City team.

Jesus has failed to shine at the Emirates Stadium following his move from Man City.

The Gunners could now use the striker in a deal to sign French attacker next year.

According to Inter Live, Arsenal are considering adding Jesus in a player plus cash deal to sign Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram.

The striker won the league with Inter Milan last season, helping them with his 13 goals and seven assists in Serie A.

The player has started the season on fire after scoring four goals in just three Serie A games already.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of the attacker, who has 26 caps for France.

The 27-year-old striker’s career has progressed every season from his time at Borussia Monchengladbach to his spell with Italian giants Inter Milan.

There is a widespread belief that the Gunners need a new attacker to win the league title against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Arsenal need a natural and reliable attacker

Having come close to winning the league title last season, Arteta is ready to push again but fans have been unimpressed with the club’s failure to sign an attacking player this summer.

It remains to be seen if Thuram can be the solution to Arsenal’s attacking issues but with his performances impressing and his stock rising, the Gunners could make a move for him next year.

Thuram is an admirer of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and calls him “best uncle” (via GOAL) because of Henry’s connection with Thuram’s father Lillian.