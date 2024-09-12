Mikel Arteta is targeting two signings after putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates according to reports.

Arsenal announced on Thursday morning the Spaniard had signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2027.

Arteta’s new deal is said to be worth £30m and he will be hoping to end Arsenal’s wait of over 20 years for a Premier League title having gone close over the last two seasons,

Arteta targeting two signings

The Gunners weren’t the busiest this summer but still made four signings in Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, Riccardo Calafiori and backup goalkeeper Neto.

Arsenal didn’t sign a centre forward which many felt was needed if they are to beat City to the title this season.

Gabriel Jesus isn’t a prolific goalscorer and has suffered with injury issues during his time at the club, whilst Kai Havertz has done a good job following his arrival from Chelsea last summer.

The Gunners were strongly linked with Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer before the striker decided to remain at RB Leipzig and it could be argued the Gunners lack firepower in their squad.

It seems the club agree and The Times have reported Arteta wants to bring in a “unique” attacking player in the next two transfer windows.

It’s unclear who that might be and the Gunners could look to go back in for Sesko, whilst the report also mentioned Nico Williams and Jamal Musiala have been looked at.

The Times adds that Arteta also wants to bring in a young defensive midfielder and despite signing Merino this summer, both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are in their thirties and out of contract at the end of the season meaning midfield options may need to be refreshed.

With a new deal in the pocket Arteta will be under even more pressure to deliver trophies and he’s got to find a way to get over the line having gone so close over the last two campaigns.