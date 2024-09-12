Chelsea ace fined and slapped with a six-month ban

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been handed a six-month driving ban after being convicted of failing to identify the driver of his Porsche Cayenne when it was caught speeding. The vehicle was recorded travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

According to The Sun, Fernandez was due to appear in court but was unable to attend as he was away on international duty with Argentina. Despite his absence, the court proceeded with the ruling, ordering the World Cup winner to pay £3,020 in fines and charges.

In addition, Fernandez was given 12 points on his driving licence, which brought his total to 21 points, resulting in the six-month driving ban.

Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea struggles

Fernandez joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Benfica for a British record transfer fee of £106.8 million, following a stellar performance at the 2022 World Cup, where he played a key role in Argentina’s triumph and was awarded the tournament’s Best Young Player.

However, since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine midfielder has struggled to find his best form. While his talent is undeniable, Fernandez has admitted that he is still adapting and working hard to reach the level of performance he displayed during the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview on Chelsea’s website, Fernandez shared his thoughts on his progress (quotes via The Independent):

“I’m trying to get there, to the version of me that you saw at the World Cup. I want to feel like that Enzo, that was playing at the World Cup. I feel good, getting better each day, but I still don’t feel like I’m at 100 per cent. I’m still adapting and still don’t feel entirely myself, but I’m trying to get there as quickly as possible and working hard every day in order to do so.”