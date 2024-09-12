Chelsea star is willing to contribute despite manager Enzo Maresca banishing him

The arrival of Enzo Maresca at Chelsea has worked against a number of players at Stamford Bridge.

The new manager has come with his ideas and his philosophy and he has made it crystal clear.

Maresca has preferences and the manager has not hesitated in publicly revealing them.

The Italian manager made it clear that Raheem Sterling will not be a part of his plans and he was allowed to leave the club to join Arsenal in a loan move.

Similarly, Maresca has no intention to play left-back Ben Chilwell and the player has been dropped from the Conference League squad and not allowed to train with the first team.

The same will be expected when Chelsea announce their Premier League squad, in which Chilwell will have no place, leaving him only with the option of playing in the Carabao Cup.

According to Daily Mail, the Chelsea defender is more than happy to play in the Carabao Cup.

The defender did not attract much interest in the summer transfer window, despite the Blues manager openly stating that Chilwell will not be in his plans.

The player’s high wages worked against him and did not invite clubs to make offers for him.

It is a huge surprise to see a first team player being treated like this by the new manager, with no opportunities given to him to prove himself.

Ben Chilwell is being harshly treated by the Chelsea manager

The Blues would need to use the player and give him playing time as sitting on the bench all season would decrease his value and that would work against the club.

The 27-year-old should be entering the peak years of his career but his season will be spent warming the bench at Stamford Bridge.

The club will be hoping to find a solution for the player when the transfer window opens again in January.