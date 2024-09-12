Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has only been available for a permanent transfer this summer, not a loan, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite there being some talk of Galatasaray making a move to sign Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea while the Turkish transfer window is still open, Romano has suggested the Blues would not be ready to accept the 20-year-old’s departure on a loan deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the recent Galatasaray rumours and played them down, making it clear what his understanding of Chelsea’s stance has been.

Although Chukwuemeka looks like an exciting young talent, he’s struggled to play regularly during his time at Stamford Bridge, and one imagines we might continue to see question marks over his future if his situation doesn’t improve in the months ahead.

Chukwuemeka transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update

Discussing his latest understanding of the Chelsea midfielder’s situation, Romano said: “Despite links, I’m not aware of concrete talks with Galatasaray over Chukwuemeka so far.

“Chelsea always considered Carney only available on a permanent deal, not on loan… so the only way would be to change Chelsea management’s mind, but this hasn’t happened so far.”

Some CFC fans will surely be keen to see more of the England Under-20 international this season, as he’s often looked like someone who can add something to the team when he has been involved.

Still, there’s so much competition in Enzo Maresca’s squad, so it might be some time before he gets the chance to prove himself, in which case a loan move to gain some experience and show what he can do on the pitch might have been a good solution.

It’s perhaps a bit of a surprise that Chelsea haven’t been willing to consider that option and would rather sell this big prospect permanently instead.