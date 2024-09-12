Crystal Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman left the Premier League to play for the German giants and Palace have found it difficult to replace him.

The right-winger scored ten goals and provided six assists in 19 Premier League matches last season.

The Eagles are now looking to replace him and they have identified a young player to replace their former right-winger.

According to HITC, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Norwegian starlet Sindre Walle Egeli.

The young player has impressed and he has been compared to Arjen Robben because of his playing style.

Nordsjaelland attacker Egeli is just 18-years-old and he has already caught the attention of some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

The young attacker has recently signed a new contract at the club, which will last until 2028.

However, it seems that before 2028, he will be signed by a Premier League club considering the pace with which he is developing.

The right-wing position is a cause of concern for a number of Premier League teams.

Both Palace and Newcastle are weak in that position and they could go against each other in the race to sign the young Norwegian player.