Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has hinted that he wanted to leave Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window, but the club blocked any potential move.

Several Palace players, including Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Mateta, were linked with moves away from the club during the summer.

Despite intense speculation, only Michael Olise departed, securing a transfer to Bayern Munich for a fee close to £50 million. Eze and Guehi both stayed at the club, despite Newcastle reportedly making four offers for Guehi.

Mateta, in an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, revealed his desire to move on but acknowledged that Crystal Palace had no intention of selling him.

He added that he has now turned his focus toward helping Palace achieve success this season, stating that in football, players must adapt quickly and focus on the present rather than dwell on missed opportunities.

Reflecting on the situation, the Frenchman said:

“I am a realistic person. The club didn’t want to sell me. Well, I’m moving on and I’m doing everything so that the team obtains better results than last year. When it’s time to ask ourselves these kinds of questions (about his future) we will ask ourselves.”

“In football, you have to adapt quickly, concentrate on the upcoming deadlines and not dwell on the past.”

Mateta’s maintains his strong form for Crystal Palace

Despite the summer transfer saga, Mateta has maintained his strong form for Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old French striker scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last season. This season, he has continued to deliver, with 2 goals and 1 assist in 4 games so far.

Mateta’s overall record for Crystal Palace stands at an impressive 31 goals and 7 assists in 110 appearances since joining the club.

As the Eagles look to build on their performances this season, Mateta’s contributions will be key to ensuring they continue to push for better results and higher positions in the Premier League.