Chelsea finally part ways with unwanted star after Deadline Day drama

Chelsea have agreed to send David Datro Fofana on loan to Turkish club Göztepe SK after the forward’s move to AEK Athens collapsed on Wednesday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Göztepe have reached an agreement with the Blues for the 21-year-old who will move to Turkey for the 2024/25 campaign with the deal containing an option to buy clause and a recall clause for January.

If things are not working out for Fofana with the Super Lig outfit, the West London club can bring him back to Stamford Bridge at the start of 2025.

This comes after the drama that occurred on Wednesday as the transfer window in Greece was about to shut. Fofana was expected to depart Chelsea for AEK Athens but the deal collapsed due to late issues, reported Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Independent, the 21-year-old had already agreed personal terms with the Greek team ahead of their transfer window closing with the deal believed to be a loan initially. Athens also possessed an option to complete a permanent transfer for £20m next summer as part of the agreement.

All that was left to do was sign the final paperwork but that is where the issues emerged between the two clubs.

Göztepe SK move was critical for David Datro Fofana’s career

It has been another hectic transfer window for Chelsea and following the closure of the market in England, the Blues have been left with several players that will not feature during the first part of the campaign, which included Fofana.

The forward would have been on the sidelines until at least January, which would have been a disaster for the 21-year-old’s development and would have compromised future moves as clubs would not get to see the Ivory Coast star play

Fofana will now get to showcase his talent in Turkey with Göztepe, who are currently sixth in the Super Lig, and will look to impress enough to secure a new club for 2025.