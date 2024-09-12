Arsenal transfer target set to consider his options as new deal with current club unlikely

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has admitted he doesn’t think it’s that likely that we’ll see Jonathan David sign a new contract with current club Lille amid links with Arsenal and other big names.

The Canada international spoke publicly about his future recently and seemed to hint he’d be open to staying and signing a new deal at Lille, though he’s also been linked with major European clubs like Arsenal and Juventus in a report by TuttoJuve.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano weighed in with his current understanding of David’s situation, suggesting he didn’t think it was particularly likely that the 24-year-old would end up committing his future to his current club.

Still, it seems like it’s early days in this story as Romano didn’t mention any specific clubs that could swoop for David, whom he expects to take some time to assess his options before making a decision on his next move.

David transfer: What next for the Arsenal-linked Lille striker?

Providing an update on David’s future, Romano said: “Jonathan David has spoken about being open to signing a new contract with Lille, but I don’t think it’s likely from what I know.

“The situation for his future his more open than limited to new Lille deal. He’s going to explore several options before deciding anything, so I think there are a few long months ahead to consider all opportunities, and nothing specific with other clubs to mention yet.”

Arsenal are a little light up front at the moment after deciding not to sign a new centre-forward in the summer, meaning they’re relying on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in that position.

Although Havertz is in excellent form, he’s not necessarily an out-and-out number 9, while Jesus has had problems with both fitness and form, so there’s surely room for someone like David to come in, and the fact that he’s close to becoming a free agent will surely make him a tempting option for Arsenal and other big clubs.