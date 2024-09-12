Emerson Palmieri makes decision about his future after Galatasaray offer

West Ham United defender Emerson Palmieri was linked with a move to Turkey.

Turkish clubs had been eyeing the Hammers defender before their transfer deadline day, which is tomorrow.

Galatasaray were linked with a move for the former Chelsea defender but transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the player will not leave the London Stadium.

The Italian defender is happy at the Premier League club and has no desire to leave Julen Lopetegui’s team.

Romano wrote:

“Despite links with Turkish clubs, Emerson Palmieri has no interest in leaving West Ham.

“He’s staying at #WHUFC, very happy there.”

The player is a crucial member of the West Ham starting line up and manager Lopetegui rates the player.

Emerson is clever with set pieces and his ability to keep possession in difficult situations is a valuable asset for the Hammers.

Losing him at this point would have been a huge blow for the Premier League club because they would be unable to replace him.

The player is happy at the club and sees his future with the Hammers, which should come as a positive for West Ham United fans.