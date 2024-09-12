Erik ten Hag hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo after superstar’s latest criticism of Man United coach

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has hit back at his former player Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar took a swipe at the Dutch coach this week.

The Al-Nassr star was speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents where the former Man United star stated that the Premier League giants need to “rebuild everything” and criticised Ten Hag for saying that the Red Devils “cannot compete to win the League and Champions League,” which the United coach denies.

“As I told you, Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion,” Ronaldo said on Ferdinand’s podcast via the Daily Mail. “The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the League and Champions League.

“(As) Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you’re not going to fight to win the League or Champions League.

“You have to be, to mentally say, listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. You have to try.”

The two had their differences during Ronaldo’s second spell at Man United as the Dutch coach believed that the veteran forward was not good enough to be a starter in his team before the superstar departed for Saudi Arabia mid-season.

The Portuguese international has criticised the former Ajax boss before and after his latest comments, Ten Hag responded during his press conference on Thursday.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest criticism

Ten Hag is currently preparing his team for a trip to Southampton on Saturday having lost two of their opening three Premier League matches and ahead of that game, the Dutch coach took the chance to respond to Ronaldo’s criticism of him during his press conference.

“He said that Manchester United can’t win the Premier League. No, he said this, if you read the article very well,” the Man United boss said via Sky Sports. “So he’s far away in Saudi, far from Manchester. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. It’s ok.”

The 54-year-old’s response showed his class when handling the situation and the Dutch coach seems happy to let Ronaldo run his mouth while he tries to take Man United back to the top of the English game.