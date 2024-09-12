Exiled Chelsea star Ben Chilwell is hoping to be named in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad with a move to Turkey not expected to happen according to reports.

It’s been a difficult summer for Chilwell and after only playing 64 minutes in pre-season it was made clear to the 27-year-old that he wasn’t part of the plans going forward.

Unfortunately for both the Blues and Chilwell there have seemingly been no suitors for the left back, with Manchester United believed to have turned down the opportunity to sign the England international.

Chilwell hoping to be named in Premier League squad

The window in Turkey is open until Friday night but it appears unlikely Chilwell will be making that switch, which leaves him in limbo at Chelsea and facing the prospect of playing no football until January.

Reports earlier this week suggested he had hoped to be named in the squad for the league phase of the Europa Conference League, but that wasn’t to be for the left back.

However, The Telegraph report that Chilwell is now hoping to be named in Chelsea’s 25 man Premier League squad, which must be submitted on Friday.

It was thought Chilwell had been totally frozen out from first team training, but the report adds that isn’t the case, and when there have been injuries or absences he’s returned to help make up the numbers.

It will be a boost for Chilwell if he’s named in the squad, although he could be selected just to fill the quota of homegrown players, of which he counts as one.

If the former Leicester man is named in the squad it’s unclear if he would return to full training with the first team squad, but Maresca has made it very clear that any players who failed to secure a move away won’t be playing.

Chilwell staying gives Chelsea a headache as if doesn’t play between now and January his value is going to plummet and new suitors aren’t going to be attracted.