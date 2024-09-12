Former Arsenal ace Cesc Fabregas has named who he believes should replace Martin Odegaard in the north London derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal have been handed a major boost before the game with Mikel Arteta signing a new three year contract at the Emirates.

However, the Gunners are facing a difficult task on Sunday and are set to be without a number of their key players.

Fabregas names who he thinks should replace Odegaard

Arsenal are without the suspended Declan Rice, whilst Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori are out injured, with Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu also struggling.

The Gunners were dealt a huge blow when their captain picked up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway which will reportedly rule him out for around three weeks.

A possible solution for Arsenal could be to use teenage star Ethan Nwaneri although it would a huge ask of the youngster to start a game of this magnitude.

Fabregas feels the teenager could make an impact but he would prefer to see Leandro Trossard deployed in midfield.

“I have no doubts that if Mikel puts him in the starting XI or even during the game it’s because he has seen that he’s good enough to make an impact,” he told the Planet Premier League podcast.

“Obviously the consequences of Rice and Odegaard being out helps and makes it a little bit faster than he would have liked but definitely it means that he is on his mind.

“If he’s part of the squad it’s because he really believes that he can bring something to the table.

“I also would like to see Trossard in midfield. I know he likes to come from the wing but he has the capabilities and qualities to play that role of Odegaard. A little more offensive midfielder, number eight, number ten.

“I think he’s got the qualities to do that. Probably [Thomas] Partey and Jorginho will be the other two midfielders if I am not mistaken.

“But overall, it’s great to see young players making it into the Premier League.”

Trossard has proven to be a clutch player for the Gunners following his arrival from Brighton, but more often than not he’s been used as a sub, and although he’s featured in all three games this season he’s only started once.