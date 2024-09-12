“Had my suitcase ready” – Attacker with 17 goals & 12 assists opens up about last minute Liverpool transfer collapse

Liverpool’s transfer window was notably quiet, especially given the managerial change that saw Jurgen Klopp replaced by Arne Slot.

Despite expectations of significant new additions, the club made only two signings: one for the future in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and the other, a bargain signing of Italian winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

However, a potential deal that could have brought Mexican international Cesar Huerta to Anfield fell through at the last moment. Huerta, currently plying his trade in Liga MX with Pumas, was on the verge of completing a move to Liverpool.

Cesar Huerta reveals move to Liverpool collapsed

The 23-year-old revealed that he was prepared to travel to England to finalise the transfer to Liverpool when the deal unexpectedly collapsed.

Huerta shared his disappointment in a recent interview during international duty with Mexico, stating (via ESPN):

“There was an issue. I already had my suitcase ready, but then I had to drop it. I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity. It’s a move that only happens once, and I’m focused on Pumas.”

Huerta’s rising stock

Huerta has been a standout performer in Liga MX, known for his explosive pace, exceptional dribbling, and playmaking prowess.

This season, he has scored two goals and provided one assist in six games, bringing his tally for Pumas to 17 goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive performances have garnered interest from European clubs, suggesting that a move abroad could be on the horizon in the near future.