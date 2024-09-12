Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey is being monitored by Inter Milan as the Serie A giants have identified the midfielder as the long-term successor to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the San Siro in 2026 and will need replacing as the Armenia star is a key member of Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

The veteran star has started in all of Inter’s league matches this season and that comes off the back of the 2023/24 campaign in which former Man United man featured 46 times, scoring two goals alongside 11 assists.

According to InterLive, Ramsey is the player the Italian champions have identified to replace Mkhitaryan as they believe the Aston Villa star is a top talent who has yet to explode.

The Englishman came through Villa’s academy and has become a key player at the Birmingham club since making his debut in 2019. Injuries have hampered his development slightly, with his latest toe issue resulting in the player coming off the bench in Villa’s opening three Premier League games.

The 23-year-old has a contract at Villa Park until 2027 and according to the report, Ramsey could be bought next summer for just €35m.

Inter Milan have big plans for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey would be given a key role at Inter if he is to replace Mkhitaryan and the Serie A outfit would hope to have the Englishman in their ranks for many years.

If not, the Italian club believe they can sign the midfielder for just €35m and when he reaches his potential at the San Siro, the feeling is that they could sell the Aston Villa star for €70m further down the line.

This would be a great signing for Inter if they can get it done next summer but a lot can happen between now and then.