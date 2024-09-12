West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has opened up on the reasons behind one of the club’s summer signings.

The Hammers were one of the busiest teams in the window as they reshaped their squad following the departure of David Moyes.

The club spent big money on Max Kilman, whilst the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville all made the switch to the London Stadium.

Lopetegui reveals why West Ham signed Soler

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Hammers, who have picked up just one win from their opening three games.

It was always going to take time for the new players to gel and Lopetegui to get his ideas across, but he will want to get back to winning ways against Fulham on Saturday.

Deadline day signing Carlos Soler could make his debut after he arrived on loan from Paris Saint Germain.

Speaking ahead of the Fulham game Lopetegui opened up on the reasons Soler was signed, but also admitted he’s short of match fitness.

“First of all, he’s one good player, I think he can help in different positions, a good player, a good age. An experienced player despite being a young player,” he told reporters.

“He can help us because he can play in different positions. We worked with him these last two weeks, because he was without a normal pre-season. Right now it’s one player more and for sure will help us.”

Soler, who came through the ranks at Valencia joined PSG in 2022 and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the French giants last season as they won Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it’s believed West Ham have an option to buy the Spain international.