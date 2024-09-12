La Liga president “very happy” that top Arsenal target remained in Spain

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams was one of the biggest stars of the summer, not only for his displays at Euro 2024 with Spain, but the winger was also a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs during the latest transfer window.

The 22-year-old is one of La Liga’s brightest stars and has been shining in an Athletic Club shirt in recent years, however, last season was the biggest in the Spain international’s career. Williams played a key role in helping his country win Euro 2024 in Germany, while at club level, he obtained himself a Copa del Rey winners’ medal.

The winger featured in 37 games for Athletic Club, scoring eight goals alongside a further 19 assists – one of which came in the Copa del Rey final. This was before scoring in the final of the Euros against England and all of this caught the attention of the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Williams was Barca’s top target during the latest transfer window but due to their financial issues, the Catalan club could not get a deal done.

This left the door open for Arsenal, who had the Spanish star as their top target to add to their wide options, reports The Independent.

Despite this, the Gunners never made a move for the 22-year-old as the feeling was that the winger didn’t want to leave Athletic this summer, having been given the number-10 shirt and that his medium-term aim is to go to Barcelona.

La Liga president “very happy” Nico Williams didn’t join Arsenal this summer

Speaking about the interest in Nico Williams this summer, La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that Barcelona could not sign the winger and that he is “very happy” that the Spanish international stayed in Spain amid links to the Premier League.

“Nico Williams was wanted by Barcelona but they couldn’t sign him,” Tebas said via Fabrizio Romano. “I am very happy that he is still at Athletic Club and that he is still in Spain.

“I’m glad to see it, gives competitiveness to the competition and it gives a sense of belonging.”

It remains to be seen if Arsenal make a move for Williams next summer but by then, Barcelona should have their finances in order to get the deal done.