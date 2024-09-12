Leeds admit first-team player could leave tomorrow

Leeds United are set to lose another player this week after a major overhaul of the squad in the summer transfer window.

Among the many players they lost this summer, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter are the prominent ones.

Following their failure to qualify for the Premier League and due to their poor financial condition, they had to sell some of their players.

Reports in Turkey have claimed that the Whites could lose defender Max Wober to Galatasaray this week.

According to Takvim, Turkish champions Galatasaray are interested in signing the Leeds defender.

The Turkish club have decided to switch to a back three after the arrival of striker Victor Osimhen at the club.

They see Wober as the ideal player who can play in a back three while also having the ability to play as a left-back.

The Turkish transfer window closes on Friday and the two clubs are involved in talks for the transfer of the defender.

It will be a loan deal initially with Galatasaray having the option to sign the player permanently next summer.

The player has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at Leeds but for his country Austria, he is still a crucial member of the line up.

His move away from the club will be a blow to manager Daniel Farke, who will lose a key player of his squad.