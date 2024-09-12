Leeds United star open to new deal but eyes La Liga move if contract talks fail

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is reportedly open to extending his stay at the club, but he is also considering a potential return to La Liga if a new contract does not materialise.

According to TEAMtalk, Firpo and his family are quite happy at Leeds and have given the green light to the club to discuss a new deal. However, the player is keen to understand the club’s future ambitions before committing to an extension.

The report states that Firpo’s decision on a new contract will largely depend on whether Leeds United can convince him of their long-term vision and push for promotion to the Premier League.

The player is eager to see a clear pathway towards achieving top-flight football, which would influence his decision to stay or seek opportunities elsewhere.

Should a new contract not come to fruition, Firpo is reportedly inclined towards a return to Spain. His previous stint at Barcelona and familiarity with La Liga could make a move back to the Spanish top flight a preferred option.

Junior Firpo’s time at Leeds

Firpo joined Leeds United from Barcelona in July 2021 with high expectations of providing both defensive stability and attacking contributions.

His debut season was marred by injuries and inconsistent performances, but he has shown improvement since then.

Last season, Firpo made 26 appearances in the Championship and played a crucial role in Leeds’ near-promotion, demonstrating the form that initially attracted Leeds to him. This season, he has continued his solid performances, contributing an assist in four games. (Transfermarkt)