Liverpool and Newcastle to battle for midfielder who left Man United in 2020

Manchester United allowed midfielder Angel Gomes to leave back in 2020 with the player failing to make an impact at the club.

The academy product decided to leave Old Trafford for more playing time elsewhere and to develop his career.

The Premier League giants let Gomes leave the club for free and since joining French club Lille, the player has impressed in his role as a deep lying midfielder.

Gomes was called up to the England squad by new manager Lee Carsley and made his debut against Ireland. In the following match against Finland, the midfielder started for the Three Lions and impressed with his passing and composure.

Premier League clubs have started taking notice of his talent and they are ready to monitor his progress further.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are admirers of the 24-year-old midfielder who looked comfortable in the England midfield during the international break.

The Magpies have made the midfielder their top transfer target but they face tough competition from some other clubs.

As per the report, Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the midfielder.

Scouts were sent by a number of clubs to watch his performance against Finland, in which he played 90 minutes for the Three Lions.

After his career failed to progress at Man United, he decided to leave the club and join French club Lille, where he has performed well and that has forced Carsley to consider him for England.

Liverpool and Newcastle are keeping an eye on Gomes

The player’s contract at Lille is expiring at the end of the season and he has no intention to extend it.

His possible availability has alerted a number of clubs in his services, who could fight to secure his services at the end of the season.

The player looked comfortable in the England midfield against Finland and due to his impressive showing, he is expected to remain a part of the England setup under Carsley.

The departure of Gareth Southgate as England boss has worked in favour of Gomes.