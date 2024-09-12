The hearing into Man City’s 115 charges given very close start date

The Premier League’s long-awaited hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged charges will begin on Monday as a private independent commission will decide the fate of the English champions.

The charges have been hanging over the Manchester outfit’s achievements ever since it was announced and it is a situation the club and their fans want sorted as quickly as possible so they can continue building the future of City.

Man City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules over 100 times across a nine-year period, which started in 2009 and went on until 2018.

During that period, the Manchester team won the Premier League three times beating Man United twice and Liverpool to the title. If found, guilty those two clubs can feel hard done by as it meant that they missed out due to an unfair playing field.

The Premier League champions have denied all charges and any wrongdoing, as this case is set to gain a lot of media attention once it begins on Monday due to City’s recent success and the implications of a guilty verdict.

The Premier League have been strict on their Profit and Sustainability regulations over the last year with both Everton and Nottingham Forest receiving points deductions for breaching them. City’s case is much larger and punishment for the English giants could be a massive fine, a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

The latter two would have a big impact on Man City down the line and although people will be eager to hear the outcome of the case, that will not arrive until some stage in 2025.

What are Man City being charged with?

According to the Premier League, Man City broke the financial rules over nine seasons by allegedly failing to provide accurate financial information, reports Sky Sports.

Among the charges against the Manchester club are that they didn’t fully disclose the financial remunerations that were made to one of their managers over a four-year period. The suggestion is that there was a secret contract so one of the managers was getting paid much more than officially stated.

The Premier League also allege Man City didn’t comply with UEFA’s financial fair play rules over a five-year period. They also allege that Man City have not fully co-operated with the Premier League’s investigation.

This case could have huge implications on the future of the Premier League and it will be one watched closely by everyone once it gets underway on Monday.