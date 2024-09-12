Man City have told Erling Haaland that he can miss Brentford clash

Man City could be without Erling Haaland for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford as the Premier League champions have told the striker he can have some time off for personal reasons.

Haaland has been offered compassionate leave by Man City, should the striker require it, following the death of close friend Ivar Eggja, reports the Daily Mail.

Eggja was best man at the wedding of Haaland’s father Alfie, with their friendship said to span decades. He was part of team Haaland and the pair were so close that the Man City superstar affectionately called him ‘uncle’.

The 59-year-old’s death will certainly have affected the 24-year-old upon hearing the news, hence why Man City have told the Norwegian he can miss Saturday’s clash with Brentford.

Haaland trained with Pep Guardiola’s squad on Thursday ahead of the clash with the Bees at the Etihad Stadium, but the City boss has stressed to the player that family comes first and that he can take some time off if required.

It remains uncertain when the striker will make his decision and fans are unlikely to know until the starting 11 is revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Man City’s Erling Haaland has made an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign

Haaland has come flying out of the blocks for the 2024/25 campaign with the striker already bagging seven goals across Man City’s opening three Premier League games. The 24-year-old has already scored two hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United as the former Borussia Dortmund star goes in search of a third consecutive Golden Boot.

The Norway star continued his goalscoring form during the international break as he netted the winner in his nation’s 2-1 over Austria on Monday.

The absence of Haaland will be huge for the Premier League champions on Saturday should he decide to take some time off, but every one of his teammates will be happy for him to do so if he needs it.