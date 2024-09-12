Man United and Liverpool to fight for 28-year-old free agent next summer

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the same player next summer.

The Red Devils were active in the transfer market this summer compared to their rivals Liverpool, who only managed to sign two players.

The clubs have set their sights on their future transfer targets already, with both of them keeping an eye on Germany international defender.

According to SportBild (via SportWitness), Man United and Liverpool are both targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season after refusing to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Tah was close to joining Bayern Munich this summer but they failed to meet Leverkusen’s asking price.

The defender has now closed the door to a move to Bayern Munich and wants to test himself in the Premier League.

The player would prefer to play for a Champions League club, which means Man United have to improve on their eighth place finish in the Premier League last season or qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

As per the report, a move to Bayern Munich is now ruled out for the defender, giving edge to Premier League clubs Man United and Liverpool, with Tottenham and Chelsea also monitoring the defender.

Liverpool move would suit the defender more than Man United

The Red Devils invested significantly in the centre-back position this summer with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

It is unlikely that they will target a move for the German defender next summer.

A move to Liverpool would make more sense for Tah, who could join the club as Virgil Van Dijk’s replacement at Anfield.

The reliable Dutch defender will become a free agent at the end of the season with his contract expiring at Anfield.

Tah can joined Arne Slot’s team to become the leader of their defense and partner Ibrahima Konate.