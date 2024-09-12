Man United considering move for world class goalkeeper, bad news for Andre Onana

Manchester United signed Andre Onana last year and the goalkeeper has been disappointing at the club.

The Red Devils signed the former Ajax goalkeeper due to his ball playing ability that fits the philosophy of manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the goalkeeper has made a number of high profile errors in the Champions League and the Premier League for Man United, costing the club several points in crucial moments.

The Premier League giants are now looking for a new goalkeeper and it should raise questions about the future of Onana at Old Trafford.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are interested in signing Spain’s Euro 2024 winner and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

After coming through the club’s academy in Spain, Simon has made himself one of the best players in the league in his position.

He made 36 appearances for the La Liga club last season and started for Spain in their Euro 2024 campaign, helping the team win the tournament.

Simon is recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his performances have caught the attention of the Red Devils.

In 36 La Liga matches last season, the goalkeeper kept 17 clean sheets in a hugely successful individual season.

Andre Onana faces an uncertain future at Man United

New Man United co-owners have made significant changes at the club, on and off the pitch.

They have added players to strengthen the level of the squad and moved the deadwood out of the club.

It appears that Onana does not have long left to save his career at Old Trafford with the club already keeping an eye on his potential replacement.

Simon can be the ideal goalkeeper for Ten Hag and the kind of football he wants to play at the club but it would be a huge surprise to see him turn his back on the player he signed for big money last summer.