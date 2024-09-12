Man United star faces awkward situation after liking post criticising Erik ten Hag

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho could be in trouble with manager Erik ten Hag.

The young attacker has liked a post from Fabrizio Romano, in which the journalist reported what club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has said about the Man United manager.

Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag’s attitude, claiming that the manager should not say that the club cannot win the league title.

The Man United legend had a fallout with Ten Hag at Old Trafford, which ultimately ended his second spell at the club.

Ronaldo left the Red Devils after giving Piers Morgan a controversial interview, in which he did not hold back with his criticism of the club.

The legendary attacker has now stated that the club should be more ambitious and follow the advice of the legendary figures that have represented the club.

Romano reported what the Man United legend said in conversation with FiveUk.

Ronaldo said:

“Man United coach can 𝐍𝐎𝐓 say they can’t compete to win the Premier League and the Champions League every year”.

“This is Man United! You have to be there, to mentally say… listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐲”.

“This is why Man United need to rebuild”, tells Five.

Garnacho liked the post in which his manager was being criticised by a club legend.

The young Man United player has since unliked the post but fans were quick to take notice of his activity on Instagram.



Erik ten Hag has got the best out of Garnacho at Man United

It remains to be seen how Ten Hag will react to this or whether this is something he will brush under the carpet.

Garnacho has been one of Man United manager’s most important players in the last twelve months at the club.

The manager has relied heavily on the youngster, despite the club having expensive signings made by the manager himself.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals last season along with four assists in the Premier League in an impressive season for the club.

He was also instrumental in the club’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City, in which he scored a goal along with Kobbie Mainoo.