Man United interested in forward who turned down £25m move to Leeds

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are interested in Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina and sent scouts to watch the attacker recently according to reports.

Despite a busy window with five new signings coming through the door including Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee it’s been a difficult start to the season for United.

Having survived an end of season review Erik ten Hag is under mounting pressure having lost two of the first three league games of the season, including a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford before the international break.

United interested in Baturina

The summer window may have closed but clubs will be thinking about players they might bring in over the next few windows and putting recruitment plans into place.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, United have Baturina high on their list of targets and sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in Croatia’s games against Portugal and Poland in the Nations League.

The report adds that Baturina was close to joining Fiorentina but opted to remain with Dinamo, where he will be play Champions League football.

Martin Baturina in action for Dinamo Zagreb.
Baturina is believed to be attracting interest from Manchester United.

It’s been reported that Leeds had a £25m offer accepted for the forward but Baturina turned the move down.

Whether United will make a bid for the youngster remains to be seen, but the report adds Dinamo are prepared to offer Baturina a new deal which would make him one of the highest paid players in the squad.

Baturina came through the ranks at Dinamo and since breaking into the first team in 2021 has gone on to make 126 appearances appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 32 assists.

The Croatia international is a versatile forward and scored five goals and registered eight assists as Dinamo won the Croatian title last season.

With Leeds reportedly having a £25m bid rejected it’s likely if Baturina has a good season his price will increase and he remains under contract at Dinamo until 2028.

