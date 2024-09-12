Exclusive: Player in complicated talks over transfer but still remains a free agent since Man Utd exit

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is still in talks over a potential transfer to Brazilian club Flamengo, but nothing is done yet and the finances in the deal could make it complicated to get it finalised.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano provided his latest insight into Martial’s future, with Flamengo still looking like a possibility for the Frenchman, with no other clubs seemingly in the running for his signature at the moment.

Martial spent much of his career at Man Utd but never quite lived up to the immense potential he showed when he first joined as a youngster from Monaco.

In the end, Martial fell out of favour in the United first-team in his final few years at Old Trafford, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that there aren’t exactly long lists of clubs queuing up to try to sign him now that he’s available as a free agent.

Martial transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s latest update

Some United fans will no doubt still feel fondly of Martial, but for now there’s not a huge amount to report on his future, according to Romano.

“Still a free agent, Anthony Martial’s future has not yet been finalised. He’s in talks with Flamengo, but there’s been no agreement yet,” Romano said.

“Flamengo like Martial but it’s also about the financials, while there is nothing else yet with any other clubs.”

It will be interesting to see if this deal goes through and if Martial can then revive his career in Brazil, as one imagines he’s probably going to struggle to become a star player for a major European club again any time soon.