Exclusive: Liverpool increasingly interested in transfer of star with staggering €180m asking price

Liverpool are showing an increasing interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, whose situation is also being monitored by the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern have spoken publicly about their desire to tie Musiala down to a new contract, but CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool have been put firmly on alert as the Germany international nears the final year of his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, Fabrizio Romano explained that Bayern are confident about keeping Musiala, though nothing has been done yet and it might take some time, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to now see other clubs entering the equation.

The talented 21-year-old looks like he has a great career ahead of him, and there’s no doubt he could have the potential to gain legendary status at Bayern if he decides to commit his future and become one of the faces of the club, and for German football as a whole.

Musiala transfer: Could Liverpool lure Bayern star to Anfield?

Still, Musiala also has connections with English football, having been in Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career, while he also represented both England and Germany at youth level before opting for the latter at senior international level.

It could be, therefore, that Premier League clubs will have some optimism about being able to lure Musiala over here at some point if he continues to stall on signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Some sources have suggested to CaughtOffside that staying at Bayern will be Musiala’s priority, though he also seems to be keeping the situation fairly open as he also has ambitions to play in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if the likes of Liverpool or Man City will be able to persuade Musiala to join, but CaughtOffside understands that his current asking price would be as high as €180m, so that would be a major obstacle to negotiate with Bayern before even thinking about if the player would be tempted by the move.