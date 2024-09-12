Newcastle eyeing January move for England midfielder thriving under Lee Carsley

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Lille midfielder Angel Gomes as a top target for the upcoming January transfer window.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Manchester United’s academy, has emerged as a key player in Ligue 1 and has caught the attention of several major clubs.

According to The Sun, Gomes has impressed with his creativity and technical skills at Lille, earning him a place in the England national team under manager Lee Carsley.

His performances have made him a sought-after talent, with interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund.

Last season, Gomes made 45 appearances for Lille, contributing two goals and ten assists across all competitions. His ability to provide vision and versatility in midfield has positioned him as an attractive option for potential suitors.

With Gomes’ contract at Lille expiring next summer and no renewal in sight, he has become a highly coveted player.

Newcastle’s January plans

Newcastle United, keen to bolster their squad, are reportedly making Gomes a priority target for the January window.

However, Newcastle will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Despite this, Eddie Howe’s team is expected to make a strong push to secure Gomes’ services.

Newcastle’s determination to sign Gomes reflects their ongoing commitment to strengthening their squad.

As the Magpies aim to solidify their position and enhance their squad depth, Gomes could become a significant addition to their team.

With the January transfer window approaching, Newcastle will be working to fend off competition and bring Gomes to St. James’ Park, potentially adding a crucial piece to their squad for the second half of the season.