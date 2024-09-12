Newcastle frontrunners to sign free agent goal machine in 2025

Newcastle United had a disappointing summer transfer window with the club failing to address their issues.

The squad suffered an injury crisis last season and they were expected to be active this summer but they not only failed to add depth to their squad but also missed out on their top transfer target Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have already started planning about the next summer transfer window.

According to Tutto Juve, Newcastle United are now in the front row to sign Lille attacker Jonathan David next summer.

The Canadian international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and interest in his services has increased.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Arsenal are linked with a move for the Ligue 1 striker.

David scored 26 goals in all competitions for Lille last season, with 19 of those goals coming in the league.

He is known as a ruthless goal scorer and his lethal presence in front of goal would be a huge asset for the Magpies.

With Callum Wilson turning 32 and entering the final year of his contract at the club, a new striker is needed at St James’ Park who can compete with Alexander Isak as well as provide cover for him.

David is the ideal striker to do that, having shown his goal scoring ability on a regular basis in the French league.

It would be a statement signing from Eddie Howe if he can manage to beat Premier League clubs to the signature of David.